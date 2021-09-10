Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.