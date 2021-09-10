John F. Crowley Sells 5,238 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.