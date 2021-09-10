Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

JCI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

