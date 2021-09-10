Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 323,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,553,418 shares.The stock last traded at $75.05 and had previously closed at $73.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

