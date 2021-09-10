Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

