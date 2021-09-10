Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
About Josemaria Resources
