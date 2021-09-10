Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Purchases C$16,950.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Craig Henry Hansen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,800.

Craig Henry Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Craig Henry Hansen bought 8,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Craig Henry Hansen bought 3,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,630.00.

TSE JOY opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Journey Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.31.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

