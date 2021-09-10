Jowell Global Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 13th

Jowell Global’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Jowell Global had issued 3,714,286 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,002 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL opened at $5.70 on Friday. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.