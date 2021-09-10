JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $264.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.
NYSE:BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.84. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.