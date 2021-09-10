JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $264.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.84. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

