JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.