JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.77). Approximately 2,928,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,521,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.60 ($1.80).

The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.95.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.