JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 151,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 581,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,961,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

