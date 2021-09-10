JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 102,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.