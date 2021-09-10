JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 693,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,777,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.