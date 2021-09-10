JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 13,000 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,738. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

