JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 73,908 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $73.40. 399,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,272. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

