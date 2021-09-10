JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $626,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,886. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

