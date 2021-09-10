JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,751. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

