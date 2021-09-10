JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. 235,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The stock has a market cap of $441.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

