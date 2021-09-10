JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,650 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 375,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,572. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

