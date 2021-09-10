JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,983,442 shares of company stock valued at $180,515,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.01. 75,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,386. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $130.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.