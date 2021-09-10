Julie Smolyansky Buys 2,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,011,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

