Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $67,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

