Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 732,929 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $50,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,241. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.