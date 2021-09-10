Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 477,844 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $79,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,335 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS remained flat at $$14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.