Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.99. 22,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $218.61.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

