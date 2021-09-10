KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

