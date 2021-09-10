Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Kaman posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

KAMN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

