Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

