Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 23,532 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $31.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.80 million and a PE ratio of 30.05.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.