KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

