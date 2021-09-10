KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KBR were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

