Kieran Caterina Sells 2,000 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GBL opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

