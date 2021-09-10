Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre Sells 13,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

K stock opened at C$7.43 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.23 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

