Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 50,000,088 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 2,653,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

