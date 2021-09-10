Klaytn 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.82 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $115.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00183876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.04 or 0.99926959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.24 or 0.07093317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00850693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.96 or 0.00893996 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,668,123,674 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,358,909 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

