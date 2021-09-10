Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.