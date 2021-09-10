KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

