Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 273.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.66. 1,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

