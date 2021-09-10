Knuff & Co LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $678.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,563. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $676.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

