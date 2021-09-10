Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 416,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.69. 237,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,025. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

