Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.40 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

