Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

