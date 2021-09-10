Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

