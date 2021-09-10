Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,463,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $192,530.80.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of American Well by 26.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $3,371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American Well by 490.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

