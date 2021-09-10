KZ Cash Market Cap Tops $5,027.94 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 281.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $5,027.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 255.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038499 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01078916 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.