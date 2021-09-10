Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $314.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $303.16 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

