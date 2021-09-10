Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $23.90 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Lakeland Industries worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

