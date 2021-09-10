Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 34,516 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 4,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

