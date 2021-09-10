Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leidos Holding benefits a great deal from steady contract wins that boost its organic growth. Also, notable acquisitions further bolster its operating results. During the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded net bookings worth $3.8 billion, which in turn led to a total backlog of $33.5 billion. Notably, the 1901 Group buyout played a critical role in Leidos Holdings’ win of a $125 million contract from the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives for managed IT services. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, it has a weak solvency position as is evident from its sequentially deteriorating financial ratios. Leidos Holdings remains concerned about ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Expansion of tariff on import of aluminum implemented by the Trump administration may hurt the stock.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

