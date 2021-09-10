LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $158.07

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.07 and last traded at $158.22, with a volume of 1130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -232.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LendingTree by 1,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in LendingTree by 168,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.